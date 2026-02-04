O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.100-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.7 billion-$19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.0 billion.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,101,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,483. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,190. This represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $238,585.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,188,000 after buying an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 895.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,386.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,360,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,315 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

