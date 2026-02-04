FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.9 billion. FMC also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to -0.440–0.320 EPS.

FMC stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. 8,953,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,508. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. FMC has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. FMC had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. FMC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.440–0.320 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.890 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on FMC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FMC from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other news, Director John Mitchell Raines purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. The trade was a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Board authorized exploration of strategic options (including a possible sale) to “unlock shareholder value” and management reiterated priorities to strengthen the balance sheet and sharpen the core portfolio — a development investors often view as a catalyst for a potential takeover or break-up value realization. FMC Corporation sets 2026 priorities and announces exploration of strategic options including but not limited to the sale of the company

Board authorized exploration of strategic options (including a possible sale) to “unlock shareholder value” and management reiterated priorities to strengthen the balance sheet and sharpen the core portfolio — a development investors often view as a catalyst for a potential takeover or break-up value realization. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional and analyst positioning is mixed — QuiverQuant shows large hedge?fund position changes and a median analyst target near $17, with a few recent buy ratings but substantial position trimming by some large funds. This creates divergent expectations that could amplify volatility around any strategic-news developments. FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings

Institutional and analyst positioning is mixed — QuiverQuant shows large hedge?fund position changes and a median analyst target near $17, with a few recent buy ratings but substantial position trimming by some large funds. This creates divergent expectations that could amplify volatility around any strategic-news developments. Negative Sentiment: Q4 2025 results missed top- and bottom-line expectations: revenue came in around $1.08B (below estimates ~ $1.15–1.16B) and reported results included large GAAP charges that produced an operating loss and a substantial GAAP net loss — the weak numbers pressured the stock after the release. FMC Corporation (FMC) Stock Falls on Q4 2025 Earnings

Q4 2025 results missed top- and bottom-line expectations: revenue came in around $1.08B (below estimates ~ $1.15–1.16B) and reported results included large GAAP charges that produced an operating loss and a substantial GAAP net loss — the weak numbers pressured the stock after the release. Negative Sentiment: Forward guidance disappointed: Q1 2026 EPS guide of -0.44 to -0.32 (versus consensus ~0.11) and FY2026 EPS guide of 1.63–1.89 (vs. consensus ~2.38); revenue ranges for Q1 and FY are below Street expectations — this lowers near-term earnings visibility and is a clear driver of the pullback in analyst expectations. View Press Release

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in FMC by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in FMC by 45.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 57,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

