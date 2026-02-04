Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAAGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.170 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:MAA traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $125.75 and a one year high of $173.38.

Mid-America Apartment Communities last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 25.23%.The company had revenue of $555.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.37.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Adrian Hill acquired 758 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $99,927.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,821.78. The trade was a 1.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $31,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,799 shares in the company, valued at $518,563.50. This represents a 5.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,079 shares of company stock worth $838,698 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: MAA issued strong forward guidance — FY2026 EPS guidance of $8.35–$8.71 and Q1?2026 EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.17, both well above street estimates; that upgrade is the primary driver of the stock move. Read More.
  • Positive Sentiment: Q4 FFO/EPS of $2.23 beat the Zacks consensus of $2.22 (by $0.01), meeting expectations and removing near?term earnings surprise risk. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Revenue was essentially flat/only +1% YoY and came in just under consensus ($555.6M vs. $556.8M), so underlying top?line momentum was modest even as FFO held steady. Read More.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: analysts note residential REITs face slower rent growth, rising supply and uneven regional demand — factors that could limit upside despite MAA’s optimistic guidance. Read More.
  • Negative Sentiment: FFO/EPS were flat year?over?year (Q4 FFO $2.23 vs. $2.23 a year ago), highlighting limited near?term growth; investors may view the strong guidance as dependent on execution/assumptions rather than current operating momentum. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

