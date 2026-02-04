Strive (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock Price Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Strive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) traded down 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.7401. 33,727,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 104,831,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8211.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASST. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Strive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Maxim Group set a $1.50 price target on shares of Strive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Strive in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

Strive (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter.

In other Strive news, CEO Matthew Ryan Cole purchased 500,000 shares of Strive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 763,012 shares in the company, valued at $701,971.04. This trade represents a 190.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 956,456 shares of company stock worth $829,314. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASST. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Strive during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Strive by 362.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 117,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Strive during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asset Entities, Inc (NASDAQ: ASST) is a specialty finance company that acquires, originates and services asset-backed loans and receivables across a range of industry sectors. The firm focuses on structuring and managing credit portfolios in equipment finance, commercial receivables and other asset-backed classes, employing securitization vehicles and bespoke financing solutions to deliver liquidity to underserved small- and mid-market borrowers.

Through its platform, Asset Entities leverages data-driven underwriting, risk management and portfolio optimization to create diversified exposure across end markets.

