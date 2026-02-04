JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.55, with a volume of 2573760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

JD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.46%.JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its holdings in JD.com by 365.8% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 657.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

