A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.640-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $319.6 million-$325.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.4 million.

A10 Networks Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ATEN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 774,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,505. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.49. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 17.78%.A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 120.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in A10 Networks by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3,390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 14,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in A10 Networks by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc (NYSE: ATEN), headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company’s offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company’s core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

