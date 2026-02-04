Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.380-5.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Corpay also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 25.500-26.500 EPS.

Corpay Stock Performance

CPAY traded up $7.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $299.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.49. Corpay has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.36 EPS. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPAY shares. Williams Trading set a $300.00 target price on Corpay in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $379.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.46.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In related news, Director Steven T. Stull purchased 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. BOKF NA boosted its position in Corpay by 4,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 144.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Corpay by 244.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

Further Reading

