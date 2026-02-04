Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.80, but opened at $104.01. Walt Disney shares last traded at $106.34, with a volume of 14,138,087 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.88.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,618,295,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $725,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,711,353 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $539,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,707 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,921,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $856,582,000 after buying an additional 3,162,938 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11,943.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,827,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $350,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

