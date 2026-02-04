Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.28, but opened at $21.90. Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 6,798,193 shares traded.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Trading Down 5.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 4.50.

Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of ether (ETH). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in ether. ETH was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

