iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $44.25. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 46,227,947 shares.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.