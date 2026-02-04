Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.85. Critical Metals shares last traded at $13.46, with a volume of 11,069,518 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Critical Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Critical Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Critical Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,196,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 1,887,125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Critical Metals by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Critical Metals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Critical Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

