DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Trading 26.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 232,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.10 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 0.35.

DeepMarkit Corp. provides game-based marketing software services. The company operates DeepMarkit platform and MintCarbon.io platform, a web-based software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. The company was formerly known as Challenger Deep Resources Corp. and changed its name to DeepMarkit Corp. in October 2015. DeepMarkit Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

