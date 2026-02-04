Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 251,062 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 311,829 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,369 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Central Puerto in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Central Puerto Stock Down 3.6%

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,782,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,504,000 after purchasing an additional 359,121 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 462.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 115,617 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 61,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEPU traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,588. Central Puerto has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Central Puerto will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA (NYSE: CEPU) is Argentina’s leading private power generation company, managing a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable energy facilities across the country. Established following the privatization of the state-owned electricity company in the early 1990s, Central Puerto develops, operates and maintains a mix of combined-cycle and open-cycle gas turbine plants, as well as hydroelectric and renewable installations. The company’s thermal assets provide baseload and flexible generation capacity, while its renewable portfolio includes wind farms and solar parks that support Argentina’s clean energy objectives.

Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Central Puerto serves the national wholesale electricity market through long-term contracts with distribution companies and major industrial clients.

