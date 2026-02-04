Ralliant (NYSE:RAL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.220-2.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Ralliant also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.460-0.520 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralliant from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ralliant from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralliant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Ralliant stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. 2,847,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.18. Ralliant has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($12.77).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAL. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the third quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ralliant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ralliant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

