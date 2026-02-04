Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.0 million-$170.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.5 million. Clearfield also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to -0.100–0.020 EPS.

NASDAQ:CLFD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.47. 214,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,943. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.53 and a beta of 1.94. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. Clearfield had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.Clearfield has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.620 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.100–0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Clearfield announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $85.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 22% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Clearfield from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clearfield from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 1,279,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,454,675.84. This represents a 0.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Clearfield reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $34.34M, topping analyst estimates, and narrowed its loss year-over-year — a headline that supports near-term upside. Article Title

Q1 results: Clearfield reported fiscal Q1 revenue of $34.34M, topping analyst estimates, and narrowed its loss year-over-year — a headline that supports near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosures and investor materials: Clearfield posted the formal press release and shareholder letter and held the earnings call (transcript available), giving investors detail on results and execution. These items provide context but are informational rather than catalytic by themselves. Article Title

Company disclosures and investor materials: Clearfield posted the formal press release and shareholder letter and held the earnings call (transcript available), giving investors detail on results and execution. These items provide context but are informational rather than catalytic by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcript available for investor review — useful for cadence/details on bookings, backlog and margin drivers but not a new data point beyond the release. Article Title

Earnings transcript available for investor review — useful for cadence/details on bookings, backlog and margin drivers but not a new data point beyond the release. Negative Sentiment: Mixed forward guidance: management issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of -0.10 to -0.02 and revenue guidance of $32M–$35M, both below consensus — a clear near-term headwind that could pressure the stock if investors focus on the weaker quarterly outlook. Article Title

Mixed forward guidance: management issued Q2 FY2026 EPS guidance of -0.10 to -0.02 and revenue guidance of $32M–$35M, both below consensus — a clear near-term headwind that could pressure the stock if investors focus on the weaker quarterly outlook. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance: management set full-year EPS of $0.48–$0.62 and revenue $160M–$170M; the EPS midpoint is slightly below street estimates, which could temper enthusiasm despite the company’s revenue range being near consensus. Article Title

FY2026 guidance: management set full-year EPS of $0.48–$0.62 and revenue $160M–$170M; the EPS midpoint is slightly below street estimates, which could temper enthusiasm despite the company’s revenue range being near consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent reports appears to be unreliable/zero and should not be relied on for positioning — no actionable signal from the published short-interest snapshot. (Source: aggregated exchange data)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 116.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $131,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc (NASDAQ: CLFD) is a Minneapolis-based company specializing in fiber management products for broadband network deployments. The company’s core offerings include fiber distribution hubs, enclosures, splice trays, patching panels and connectivity accessories designed to simplify installation and maintenance of fiber-optic networks. Clearfield’s modular FieldSmart™ platform provides a scalable approach for service providers, utilities and enterprise organizations looking to expand or upgrade their fiber infrastructure.

Clearfield serves a diverse customer base that includes cable and internet service providers, telecommunications operators, wireless carriers, utilities and municipalities.

