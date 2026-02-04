NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Issues Earnings Results

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. NASB Financial had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

NASB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASB stock remained flat at $38.25 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. NASB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.05.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

About NASB Financial

(Get Free Report)

NASB Financial, Inc is the bank holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B., a federal savings bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Through its subsidiary operations, NASB Financial offers a full suite of banking and financial services to individual and business clients. The company’s core activities include accepting deposits, making consumer and commercial loans, and originating mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, NASB Financial provides mortgage banking solutions, including retail mortgage origination, correspondent lending, and loan servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.