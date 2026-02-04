O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.100-3.200 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ORLY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,101,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,098. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $85.55 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19.

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $238,585.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836.68. This represents a 98.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BNP Paribas increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,432.9% in the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

