Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Rises By 20.5%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,626,291 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 7,157,645 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,243,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,243,039 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares in the company, valued at $19,236.36. The trade was a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capri by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,701,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,525,000 after acquiring an additional 121,209 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Capri by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,215,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,313,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Capri by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,479,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,282,000 after purchasing an additional 724,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth $55,906,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,032,000 after buying an additional 855,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.71. 8,271,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,965. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. Capri has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $28.26.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a negative return on equity of 138.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 adjusted EPS beat expectations (adjusted EPS $0.81 vs. ~$0.78 consensus) and the company swung to profit after the Versace sale — a headline driver supporting the stock move. Business Wire: Q3 Results

Q3 adjusted EPS beat expectations (adjusted EPS $0.81 vs. ~$0.78 consensus) and the company swung to profit after the Versace sale — a headline driver supporting the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the annual revenue forecast and reiterated improved full-year EPS guidance (FY26 EPS guidance 1.30–1.40), citing steady demand at Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors — supports forward growth expectations. Reuters: Hikes Annual Revenue Forecast

Management raised the annual revenue forecast and reiterated improved full-year EPS guidance (FY26 EPS guidance 1.30–1.40), citing steady demand at Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors — supports forward growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Brand performance: Jimmy Choo showed meaningful growth and management highlighted strategic initiatives as paying off — a positive on brand mix and margin recovery potential. Zacks: Jimmy Choo Growth

Brand performance: Jimmy Choo showed meaningful growth and management highlighted strategic initiatives as paying off — a positive on brand mix and margin recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst action: Robert W. Baird upgraded CPRI to “outperform” with a $26 price target, signaling bullish analyst sentiment that can support further buying interest. Finviz: Baird Upgrade

Analyst action: Robert W. Baird upgraded CPRI to “outperform” with a $26 price target, signaling bullish analyst sentiment that can support further buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided slide deck and detailed transcripts for the call — useful for assessing channel inventory, wholesale trends and margin cadence; no major surprises in guidance vs. consensus. Seeking Alpha: Presentation

Company provided slide deck and detailed transcripts for the call — useful for assessing channel inventory, wholesale trends and margin cadence; no major surprises in guidance vs. consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Some brokers reaffirmed market-perform or similar ratings (Telsey maintained market perform with $23 PT), showing mixed analyst views on near-term upside. Benzinga: Telsey Rating

Some brokers reaffirmed market-perform or similar ratings (Telsey maintained market perform with $23 PT), showing mixed analyst views on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined ~4% year-over-year (total revenue ~$1.02B) and management flagged margin pressures — these factors triggered mixed intraday reactions and are the main near-term risk to the stock sustaining gains. Proactive Investors: Revenue Decline & Margin Pressure

Revenue declined ~4% year-over-year (total revenue ~$1.02B) and management flagged margin pressures — these factors triggered mixed intraday reactions and are the main near-term risk to the stock sustaining gains. Negative Sentiment: Company still shows challenging profitability metrics on a reported basis (negative net margin / ROE after special items historically cited), so investors should watch whether margin improvement is durable post-Versace disposition. MSN/Call Transcript

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

