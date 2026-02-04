Artur Bergman Sells 20,000 Shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CTO Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $187,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,550,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,419.44. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 27th, Artur Bergman sold 49,320 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $512,928.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Artur Bergman sold 30,680 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $304,345.60.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $163,600.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Artur Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $187,000.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $410,800.00.

On Monday, December 29th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $409,200.00.

On Monday, December 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $423,600.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $420,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Artur Bergman sold 40,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $426,400.00.

FSLY traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.59.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.04 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 23.49%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth $171,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,212,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 189,423 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

