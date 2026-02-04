Timothy Sangiovanni Sells 3,000 Shares of Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Sangiovanni sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $27,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,590 shares in the company, valued at $271,636.20. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ZVRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. 882,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,253. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.99. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 399.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZVRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright set a $26.00 target price on Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy. The company is also developing Celiprolol, a prodrug product candidate that is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome.

