TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $763.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.640-0.700 EPS.

TTM delivered a strong Q4 and FY2025 with $774.3M in Q4 sales (+19% YoY), FY sales of $2.9B , a fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3% , and a record quarterly non-GAAP EPS of $0.70 .

in Q4 sales (+19% YoY), FY sales of , a fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA margin of , and a record quarterly non-GAAP EPS of . Demand is concentrated in AI and defense—management says ~ 80% of net sales relate to those megatrends, with data center sales +57% YoY in Q4 and aerospace & defense at 41% of Q4 sales supported by large program bookings and a $1.6B program backlog.

relate to those megatrends, with data center sales +57% YoY in Q4 and aerospace & defense at 41% of Q4 sales supported by large program bookings and a program backlog. Management expects continued growth and investment, targeting 15%–20% annual revenue growth and to double earnings by 2027, with 2026 CapEx guided to ~$240–260M plus an incremental ~$200–300M over 2–3 years for additional China data-center capacity; the Eau Claire U.S. site could add capacity but is ~18–24 months from first revenue and is not included in current capacity plans.

and to double earnings by 2027, with 2026 CapEx guided to ~$240–260M plus an incremental ~$200–300M over 2–3 years for additional China data-center capacity; the Eau Claire U.S. site could add capacity but is ~18–24 months from first revenue and is not included in current capacity plans. Near-term execution risks remain—Penang dragged gross profit by ~180 bps in Q4 (management expects improvement but not fully resolved), the 90?day backlog is higher but cancellable, and Q1 margins will be pressured by Chinese New Year labor and seasonal costs.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $11.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.40. 3,630,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.74. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $113.00 price objective on TTM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $79.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,046.60. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Spicer England sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $239,678.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,306.94. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,194 shares of company stock worth $3,828,510 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 31,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 52.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 89,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company’s product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system?level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

