Tara Mackey Sells 2,923 Shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) insider Tara Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AZZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.45. The company had a trading volume of 157,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,195. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $140.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.89%.The firm had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

AZZ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 5th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a report on Friday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,357,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,843,000 after buying an additional 80,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,009,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,182,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in AZZ by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 466,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

