Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,843 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $113,309.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,673,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,678.75. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $85,742.82.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.
- On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.
- On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.
- On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.
- On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $95,358.72.
- On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.
- On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $82,802.72.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $88,198.44.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $98,817.84.
Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 131,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,447. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Research cut EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.
EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.
The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.
