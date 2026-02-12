Eric Richard Remer Sells 10,843 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,843 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $113,309.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,673,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,678.75. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,357 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $85,742.82.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,797 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $30,123.69.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 16,403 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $178,792.70.

On Thursday, January 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,090 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $35,905.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,268 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $98,802.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,842 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $95,358.72.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,230 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $66,421.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,776 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $82,802.72.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,194 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $88,198.44.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,318 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $98,817.84.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 131,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,447. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 328.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in EverCommerce by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 83,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EverCommerce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 136.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVCM. Zacks Research cut EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered EverCommerce from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

