Rafael Lizardi Sells 7,096 Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) CFO Rafael Lizardi sold 7,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.78, for a total transaction of $1,637,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,074.12. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Texas Instruments Stock Performance
Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.00. 8,467,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193,915. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $231.32.
Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $29,589,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 90,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,402,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.
Key Texas Instruments News
Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near? and longer?term EPS forecasts across several quarters and fiscal years (FY2026–FY2028), lifting FY2026 to about $5.95 and forecasting continued growth into FY2027/FY2028 — a sign analysts see stronger earnings tailwinds. Zacks / MarketBeat coverage of analyst estimate changes
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks published a bullish piece framing TXN as a “strong growth stock,” which can support interest from growth?oriented investors if fundamentals and estimate upgrades continue. Here’s Why Texas Instruments (TXN) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/deep?dive pieces are mixed — a Yahoo Finance intrinsic?value analysis examines whether TXN is worth ~$227 based on model assumptions; useful for investors comparing price to modeled fair value. Is Texas Instruments Worth US$227?
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a post?earnings “Buy, sell, or hold?” piece weighing Q4 results and guidance — helpful context but not new company guidance. TXN: Buy, sell, or hold post Q4 earnings?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor?letter coverage (InsiderMonkey) discusses TXN’s growth potential in the context of broader markets and AI momentum — background perspective rather than a catalyst. Should You Be Optimistic on Texas Instruments’ Growth Potential?
- Negative Sentiment: DZ Bank placed TXN at a “strong sell” (reported via aggregator sites), a prominent negative analyst signal that can pressure sentiment and trigger short?term selling despite the positive estimate revisions. DZ Bank strong sell report
About Texas Instruments
Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.
TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.
