James Dahl Acquires 3,000 Shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James Dahl bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $70,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 443,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,029.04. This represents a 0.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE AXR traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $23.76. 9,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,796. The company has a market cap of $126.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. AMREP Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.22). AMREP had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AMREP in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AMREP has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. Gate City Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 75,661 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMREP by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMREP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMREP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation (NYSE: AXR) is a Denver-area based company specializing in land development and natural resource management. Since its founding in 1961, AMREP has built a diversified platform that spans real estate operations and resource extraction, serving both individual and institutional clients in the western United States.

Through its real estate segment, AMREP Southwest Inc acquires, develops and markets residential lots in planned communities across New Mexico and Colorado. Notable projects include the Tanoan Country Club and adjacent residential neighborhoods near Albuquerque, where the company employs a direct-to-consumer marketing model to reach out-of-state and local buyers.

