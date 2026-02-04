S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,148,383 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,954,119 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,344,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,344,089 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $464.65. 6,197,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.94.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.64.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

