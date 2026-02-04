Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 141,876 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 169,202 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Nexa Resources stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The company had a trading volume of 455,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,083. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Nexa Resources has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Nexa Resources from $5.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $7.70 target price on shares of Nexa Resources and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nexa Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nexa Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.74.

Institutional Trading of Nexa Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA is a Brazil-based metals and mining company with a primary focus on zinc and copper. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker NEXA, the firm develops, extracts and processes mineral resources for industrial applications worldwide. Headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, Nexa is a leading participant in Latin America’s mining sector with a diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream operations.

The company’s operations span multiple mining and smelting complexes in Brazil’s Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso regions, as well as in Peru’s coastal and Andean zones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.