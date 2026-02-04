Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells 5,274 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.06, for a total value of $1,192,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,726,820.24. This represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Donghyun Thomas Hwang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,372 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.63, for a total transaction of $811,574.36.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,789 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $610,370.01.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $11.68 on Wednesday, hitting $215.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.07 and its 200-day moving average is $156.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.44. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.82.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

