Simone Wu Sells 8,080 Shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,432.68. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $6.18 on Wednesday, hitting $107.70. 984,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 9,081.29%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

CHH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $126.00 price target on Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $109.15.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

