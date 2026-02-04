Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Elinor Mertz Sells 3,750 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 410,530 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,900. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $509,775.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $124.61. 5,454,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,925. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a 200 day moving average of $127.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Citizens Jmp upgraded ABNB from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $160 price target (roughly ~28% upside from current levels), giving the stock a notable buy-side catalyst. Analyst Upgrade

Analyst upgrade — Citizens Jmp upgraded ABNB from “market perform” to “outperform” and set a $160 price target (roughly ~28% upside from current levels), giving the stock a notable buy-side catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Weaker-dollar tailwind — Coverage notes a weaker U.S. dollar can boost Airbnb’s international revenue when translated to dollars and help near-term earnings, a macro factor supporting the stock. Weaker Dollar Tailwind

Weaker-dollar tailwind — Coverage notes a weaker U.S. dollar can boost Airbnb’s international revenue when translated to dollars and help near-term earnings, a macro factor supporting the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus/target-price roundups — Multiple outlets summarized Wall Street target prices and analyst views, reflecting a moderately optimistic analyst stance but varied targets. These pieces consolidate expectations rather than deliver new catalysts. Yahoo: Analyst Targets Barchart: Analyst Targets

Analyst consensus/target-price roundups — Multiple outlets summarized Wall Street target prices and analyst views, reflecting a moderately optimistic analyst stance but varied targets. These pieces consolidate expectations rather than deliver new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Stock feature lists — Airbnb appears in thematic pieces on internet and travel/hotel stocks; these can drive modest flows from thematic investors but are not direct company news. MSN: 3 Internet Stocks MSN: Hotel Stocks

Stock feature lists — Airbnb appears in thematic pieces on internet and travel/hotel stocks; these can drive modest flows from thematic investors but are not direct company news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report — a data entry shows effectively zero reported short interest (likely a reporting artifact). This item is ambiguous and unlikely to be a near-term driver.

Short-interest report — a data entry shows effectively zero reported short interest (likely a reporting artifact). This item is ambiguous and unlikely to be a near-term driver. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at an average of $130.00 (SEC filing). Insider selling can be perceived negatively even if relatively small versus total holdings. SEC Filing: Insider Sale

Insider sale — CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares at an average of $130.00 (SEC filing). Insider selling can be perceived negatively even if relatively small versus total holdings. Negative Sentiment: Large-fund trimming — ARK Invest disclosed trimming its Airbnb position, which can pressure sentiment among growth-focused ETFs and momentum investors. TipRanks: ARK Trim

Large-fund trimming — ARK Invest disclosed trimming its Airbnb position, which can pressure sentiment among growth-focused ETFs and momentum investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation caution — Analysis argues Airbnb’s hotel expansion is promising but current valuation leaves little room for execution errors, a risk for investors if growth slows. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Caution

Valuation caution — Analysis argues Airbnb’s hotel expansion is promising but current valuation leaves little room for execution errors, a risk for investors if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Recent underperformance — MarketWatch noted ABNB underperformed the broader market in a recent session, a sign that momentum has loosened and could attract short-term sellers. MarketWatch: Underperformance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays set a $120.00 price objective on Airbnb and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.04.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

