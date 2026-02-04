Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.96. 1,654,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $194.28. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

