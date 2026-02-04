Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.
Avery Dennison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.
Avery Dennison Price Performance
Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.96. 1,654,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $194.28. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.10.
Key Headlines Impacting Avery Dennison
Here are the key news stories impacting Avery Dennison this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and margin strength — GAAP/adjusted EPS came in at $2.45 vs. consensus $2.40, and gross margin expanded (reported ~28.7%), signaling operating leverage and pricing/premium product demand. Avery Dennison Earnings Beat Estimates in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.94/share (ex-dividend March 4, payable March 18), which supports income investors and signals confidence in cash flow. Avery Dennison Declares Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Market response: shares hit a new 52?week high after the results, reflecting investor enthusiasm around the quarter’s resilience. Avery Dennison Smashes 52-Week High After Resilient Quarter
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 2026 guidance essentially inline — company set Q1 EPS guidance of $2.40–2.46 versus consensus ~2.42, so guidance neither surprises to the upside nor signals material downside. Avery Dennison Q4 Slide Deck / Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Full-year results showed durability — management reported adjusted FY2025 EPS around $9.53, indicating steady earnings power but leaving room for analyst revisions. Avery Dennison Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slightly missed estimates — Q4 revenue was $2.27B vs. ~ $2.29B expected (sales described as below analyst estimates), which limits upside despite the EPS beat and suggests demand variability in certain end markets. Avery Dennison Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates in Q4
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.
The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.
