Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.9205, but opened at $22.5550. Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.2950, with a volume of 550 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6%

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generics, specialty injectables and consumer healthcare products. The company’s three core business segments include generic medicines, injectable products and branded generics, serving hospitals, wholesalers and pharmacies worldwide. Its product portfolio spans diverse therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, pain management and anti-infectives, with an emphasis on injectable solutions for complex hospital treatments.

Founded in 1978 in Amman, Jordan, Hikma has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading pharmaceutical players in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the United States.

