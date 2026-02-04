Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS) vs. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BGMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) $1.60 billion 0.74 -$43.96 million ($1.85) -21.62 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 118.83 -$11.21 million ($81.45) -0.01

Analyst Recommendations

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00

Volatility and Risk

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) -30.18% -212.04% -27.96% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -187.37% -106.68%

Summary

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals beats Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers Nefecon (TARPEYO/Kinpeygo), an oral formulation of budesonide to reduce the loss of kidney function in adults with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. The company's lead compound is Setanaxib, a NOX inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis; and in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as for solid tumors and Alport Syndrome. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company’s development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing’s disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.