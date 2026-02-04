Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) vs. Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crescent Capital BDC and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 1 1 3 1 2.67 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 4 1 0 2.20

Risk & Volatility

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.58%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 20.84% 9.76% 4.30% Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 36.83% 11.13% 4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $197.36 million 2.70 $73.65 million $0.98 14.67 Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 2.98 $116.32 million $1.53 8.83

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Capital BDC. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 171.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Crescent Capital BDC on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

