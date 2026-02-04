ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $73.0860. 43,667,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 44,542,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.96.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.5055 per share. This represents a $6.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market. The Fund invests in derivatives. It also invests in short-term cash instruments, which have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles.
