Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 176838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

Key Aktis Oncology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aktis Oncology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aktis Oncology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aktis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on Aktis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aktis Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Aktis Oncology Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Aktis Oncology

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,348,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,275,844. This trade represents a 104.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vida Ventures Ii, Llc bought 835,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,671,825 shares in the company, valued at $102,092,850. This trade represents a 17.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,117,776 shares of company stock worth $110,119,968 over the last three months.

Aktis Oncology Company Profile

Aktis Oncology (NASDAQ: AKTS) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of new therapies for cancer. The firm concentrates on advancing oncology candidates through research and development with the goal of addressing unmet medical needs in oncology. Its work emphasizes targeted and precision approaches intended to improve the safety and efficacy profiles of cancer treatments.

The company’s activities include laboratory research, preclinical studies and clinical development as it advances its pipeline programs toward regulatory milestones.

