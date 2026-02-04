Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 31,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 774% from the previous session’s volume of 3,570 shares.The stock last traded at $17.8050 and had previously closed at $17.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Research raised Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electrolux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Electrolux Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Electrolux AB will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

Electrolux AB, trading on the OTCMKTS as ELUXY, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of home and professional appliances. The company’s product portfolio spans major and small household appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, cooking ranges, dishwashers, laundry machines and vacuum cleaners, as well as specialty equipment for food-service and hospitality markets. Electrolux is recognized for its emphasis on energy efficiency, innovative design and user-focused functionality across its brands.

Founded in Sweden in 1919 through the merger of Elektromekaniska AB and Lux AB, Electrolux has grown into one of the world’s largest appliance makers.

