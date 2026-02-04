JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 663,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 261,288 shares.The stock last traded at $81.12 and had previously closed at $85.74.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JTEK. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Welch Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

