Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 16.1% in January

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,209 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the December 31st total of 9,788 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,921 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Millennium Group International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGIH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,739. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Millennium Group International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millennium Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Millennium Group International Company Profile

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

