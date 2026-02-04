SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.87 and last traded at $139.7050, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.20.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $558.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

