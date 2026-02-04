Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.40 and last traded at $63.5350, with a volume of 1008057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Edison International Stock Up 3.2%

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Edison International by 112.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 153.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Edison International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

