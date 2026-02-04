Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Trading Down 11.4% – Here’s Why

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.3110. Approximately 335,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 462,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EFXT. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Enerflex Stock Down 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $682.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Enerflex by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex



Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary?headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

