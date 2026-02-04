Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSAK traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 95,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,809. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Lesaka Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniel Luke Smith purchased 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,613.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,400. The trade was a 95.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ali Mazanderani purchased 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,325,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625,575. The trade was a 342.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 1,830,500 shares of company stock worth $9,130,204 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LSAK Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSAK. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

