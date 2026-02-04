Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.16. Approximately 2,958,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,450,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.
The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.
More Bio-Techne News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bio-Techne this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat: TECH reported EPS of $0.46 vs. consensus $0.43 and revenue of $295.9M vs. $290.2M expected — the upside likely drove the rally as results topped estimates. Techne (TECH) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Margin expansion: operating margin improved ~244 basis points year-over-year, showing better cost control and profitability even with flat organic sales — a constructive signal for earnings quality. TECH Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Operating Margin Up
- Positive Sentiment: End-market demand: management cited robust demand in key drug-development product lines, supporting near-term revenue resilience and product-level strength. Biotech firm Bio-Techne beats quarterly estimates on strength in key unit
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend: the Board declared a $0.08 quarterly dividend payable Feb. 27 (record Feb. 16), which supports income-oriented investor interest. Bio-Techne Declares Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Company release & calls: the formal Q2 press release and earnings-call transcript are available for details on segment performance and management commentary. Review the call for any guidance updates. Bio-Techne (TECH) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Bio-Techne Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / valuation pieces: recent articles evaluate TECH’s valuation (post-product launches) and whether the recent rebound is justified — useful for framing upside vs. valuation risk. A Look At Bio Techne (TECH) Valuation After Cultrex Synthetic Hydrogel Launch
- Negative Sentiment: Growth weakness: organic sales were flat and reported revenue was down ~0.4% year-over-year, underscoring that margin gains were driven more by efficiency than top-line growth — a potential concern for investors focused on growth trajectory. Bio-Techne Releases Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne
Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 349.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,115,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,555,000 after buying an additional 3,978,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,946,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,518,000 after acquiring an additional 283,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 32.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,975,000 after acquiring an additional 807,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,807,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bio-Techne Stock Up 6.7%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.60, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne
- Why This NYSE Biotech Matters in 2026
- Wall Street Turns Bullish on USAU as Gold Hits New Record!
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.