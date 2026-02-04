Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Up 7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $69.92 and last traded at $69.16. Approximately 2,958,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,450,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.41%.Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 349.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,115,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,555,000 after buying an additional 3,978,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,012,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,946,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,518,000 after acquiring an additional 283,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 32.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,307,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,975,000 after acquiring an additional 807,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,807,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after purchasing an additional 91,031 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.60, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and sells high-quality reagents, instruments and services for the research, diagnostic and bioprocessing markets. Its core product offerings include recombinant proteins, antibodies, immunoassays, nucleic acid probes and kits, single-cell analysis solutions and automated protein analysis systems. Flagship brands such as R&D Systems, Novus Biologicals, ProteinSimple and Advanced Cell Diagnostics provide researchers and clinicians with reliable tools for cell biology, immunology, proteomics and genomics applications.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne serves customers across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct sales, distributors and strategic partnerships.

