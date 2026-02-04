Blue Owl Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 60,416 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 135% compared to the average volume of 25,720 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, CEO Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 69,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $1,049,124.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,740. The trade was a 746.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Packer bought 110,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,018.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,640. This represents a -679.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 395,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,393. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OWL. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE OWL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,892,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,845,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Blue Owl Capital has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.89.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.