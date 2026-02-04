iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 29,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,382% compared to the average volume of 462 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,409,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,257. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $73.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.