Citigroup Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $28.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,803,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.58. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $63.90.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 64,636 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

