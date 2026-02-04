iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.31 and last traded at $47.2310, with a volume of 171041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 62,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

