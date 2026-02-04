Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.58 and last traded at $91.2620, with a volume of 3146 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Reicon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.