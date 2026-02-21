Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Disciplina Capital Management LLC

Disciplina Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Disciplina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after buying an additional 22,700,179 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,233 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

